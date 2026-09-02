Third person arrested in deadly shooting of Tucson police recruit

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The Brief A third person, 30-year-old Alexis Monter, was arrested at the Douglas port of entry while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. Monter was wanted as a person of interest in connection to the deadly Aug. 19 shooting of Tucson Police recruit Carlos Ramirez and his 23-year-old fiancée. Two suspects, 33-year-old Alex James Barnett and 39-year-old Santiago Jorge Rogers, were previously taken into custody.



A third person has been arrested in connection to the deadly Aug. 19 shooting of a Tucson Police recruit and his fiancé, who survived.

What we know:

Alex James Barnett, 33, and Santiago Jorge Rogers, 39, had been arrested already in connection to the shooting, and on Aug. 30, Alexis Monter, 30, was arrested while attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico from the Douglas port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Sept. 2.

"During the inspection process, a CBP officer queried Monter’s information, which returned an active National Crime Information Center warrant," CBP said. "The warrant identified Monter as a person of interest in the shooting of a Tucson police recruit and noted that officers should consider him armed and dangerous, with a history of violent tendencies and substance abuse."

Douglas Police arrived at the port of entry and arrested Monter.

"The vigilance of our officers at the Douglas Port of Entry is critical to the safety of our communities," said Port Director Martin Gomez. "By identifying and apprehending this individual, our officers have ensured that a dangerous subject is removed from the streets and held accountable for his alleged actions."

Alexis Monter wanted in connection with the Aug. 19 killing of Tucson Police recruit Carlos Ramirez was taken into custody by Douglas Police after attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

"At this time, Mr. Monter is considered a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Tucson Police Recruit Carlos Ramirez," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. "He is believed to be the last registered owner of the Acura MDX that is believed to be involved in the shooting."

Timeline:

Tucson Police recruit Carlos Ramirez was killed inside his home on Aug. 19. Ramirez's 23-year-old fiancée, a current Pima County Sheriff's Department corrections officer, was also shot, but is expected to be OK. It's still not known what led to the shooting.

On Aug. 20, law enforcement officers issued a Blue Alert for Barnett following the shooting.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 22, a regional SWAT team, the Pima County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Investigations Unit and the FBI executed a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Rogers, and he was arrested.

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 24, Barnett surrendered to SWAT team members following a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex. Authorities booked him into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder five days after the initial crime.