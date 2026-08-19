Suspects sought in shooting of Tucson police recruit and his fiancée
TUCSON, Ariz. - Two suspects are on the loose after a Tucson police recruit was found shot to death early Wednesday morning, and his fiancée, a corrections officer, was wounded.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on August 19 at a home near Mountain Star Drive and Yedra Road.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds inside the home.
Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson Police Department recruit and a former PCSD corrections officer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramirez's 23-year-old fiancée, who currently works as a PCSD corrections officer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She's currently in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Ramirez's fiancée's name wasn't released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Dig deeper:
Deputies say they are looking for two Hispanic suspects wearing all-black clothing and ski masks. They are believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV. The vehicle is possibly missing its fuel door.
Deputies are looking for two shooting suspects believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV with a missing fuel door. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case number 260819030.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department