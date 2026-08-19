Suspects sought in shooting of Tucson police recruit and his fiancée

The Brief Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson Police Department recruit, and his fiancée, a Pima County corrections officer, were found shot inside a home on August 19. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. His fiancée was hospitalized in stable condition. Deputies say they are looking for two masked suspects believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV with a missing fuel door.



Two suspects are on the loose after a Tucson police recruit was found shot to death early Wednesday morning, and his fiancée, a corrections officer, was wounded.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on August 19 at a home near Mountain Star Drive and Yedra Road.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson Police Department recruit and a former PCSD corrections officer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramirez's 23-year-old fiancée, who currently works as a PCSD corrections officer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She's currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Ramirez's fiancée's name wasn't released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say they are looking for two Hispanic suspects wearing all-black clothing and ski masks. They are believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV. The vehicle is possibly missing its fuel door.

Deputies are looking for two shooting suspects believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV with a missing fuel door. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case number 260819030.

Map of where the shooting happened: