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Suspects sought in shooting of Tucson police recruit and his fiancée

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 19, 2026 1:21 PM MST Published August 19, 2026 11:26 AM MST

The Brief

    • Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson Police Department recruit, and his fiancée, a Pima County corrections officer, were found shot inside a home on August 19.
    • Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. His fiancée was hospitalized in stable condition.
    • Deputies say they are looking for two masked suspects believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV with a missing fuel door.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two suspects are on the loose after a Tucson police recruit was found shot to death early Wednesday morning, and his fiancée, a corrections officer, was wounded.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on August 19 at a home near Mountain Star Drive and Yedra Road.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson Police Department recruit and a former PCSD corrections officer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramirez's 23-year-old fiancée, who currently works as a PCSD corrections officer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She's currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Ramirez's fiancée's name wasn't released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say they are looking for two Hispanic suspects wearing all-black clothing and ski masks. They are believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV. The vehicle is possibly missing its fuel door.

Deputies are looking for two shooting suspects believed to be driving a 2007-2013 gray Acura MDX SUV with a missing fuel door. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case number 260819030.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department

Crime and Public SafetyTucsonNews