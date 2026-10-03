Arizona mom receives breast cancer relief from Swig soda's 'Save the Cups' fundraiser

The Brief Swig's annual "Save The Cups" fundraiser aims to raise $650,000 by Oct. 10 to help women battling breast cancer pay their medical bills. Customers can participate by purchasing promotional merchandise or rounding up their order totals at the drive-thru. The soda company is currently seeking nominations for women fighting breast cancer to receive financial support from the campaign.



A simple soda order can save lives. Swig's "Save the Cups" fundraiser to support women with breast cancer is in full swing.

Swig's Mission:

Home of the dirty soda, Swig is now filling up the cups of women across the country, fighting breast cancer.

"2020 hit and everyone was hit so hard with COVID and all the hard things that we wanted to give back in the same way that I was given to 11 years prior," said Swig founder Nicole Robison.

Swig launched its annual "Save the Cups" campaign which is currently underway, where you can buy a tumbler, hoodie, air freshener or simply round up your order total to help breast cancer warriors with medical bills.

Founder's Connection:

It is a cause close to Swig founder Nicole Robison's heart.

"Before I started Swig, I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37," Robison said. "I had an anonymous, generous donor who paid for all those medical bills."

Local perspective:

Arizonan and mother, Erin Albright, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

"They didn't give me very long to live," Albright said.

Founder Nicole Robison with Arizonan and mother Erin Albright.

The mounting costs of surgery, transfusions and targeted gene therapies eased after receiving a donation from Swig's "Save the Cups" campaign, allowing Albright to focus on her health, healing, and spending time with her daughter.

"You have so much medical debt and just to have that relief and that stress off your shoulders, it is everything," Albright said.

By the numbers:

Over the years, the campaign has raised nearly $2 million, helping about 170 women. Robison aims to raise $650,000 this year to help even more women.

"This year, I hope, I know, we will blow past the $2 million mark, surpass 200 women. And that's just more women we can help uplift, and that's honestly what it's all about," Robison said.

Albright added, "I know that's so amazing."

What you can do:

Robison is reminding women everywhere to keep up with mammograms, advocate for your health, and maybe buy someone's next sip of soda.

"Just be kind to people, help someone who is having a hard day. Buy them a drink, buy someone's drink behind you that's in the drive-through line. Be kind and help. Honestly, the littlest things go the longest way," Robison said.

Dig deeper:

The fundraiser ends Oct. 10. Swig is also looking for women fighting breast cancer to receive donations from the fundraiser. To nominate someone for financial assistance with breast cancer treatment, click here.