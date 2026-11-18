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The Brief Authorities are investigating a series of smash-and-grab car break-ins at multiple Sedona-area trailheads between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16. The suspects smashed windows and stole wallets and purses from 12 vehicles during the day while victims were hiking, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators are asking anyone who was at the hiking trails and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.



Authorities are investigating a series of smash-and-grab car break-ins that happened last weekend at multiple Sedona-area trailheads.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crimes happened during the day between Nov. 14–16, when the suspects smashed car windows and took wallets and purses from a reported 12 vehicles while the victims were hiking.

What we don't know:

YCSO says the exact monetary loss to the victims is unknown.

What they're saying:

"These brazen crimes are extremely harmful not only to the victims but also to the overall well-being of Yavapai County," YCSO said. "The Sheriff’s Office reminds all visitors never to leave valuables in parked vehicles. If you must leave items inside your car, please ensure they are completely out of plain sight."

What you can do:

If you were at any of the below areas between Nov. 14–16, and noticed any suspicious activity, you're asked to call Sedona police at 928-282-3100, or the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260:

Red Rock Ranger Station

Bell Rock Pathway

Little Horse Trailhead

Page Springs Road

Bubbling Ponds

Oak Creek Vineyard

Dry Creek Trailhead

Page Springs

Devils Bridge

Fay Canyon

Bear Mountain Trailhead

Boynton Pass