Suspects sought in smash-and-grab car break-ins at Sedona-area hiking trails
SEDONA, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a series of smash-and-grab car break-ins that happened last weekend at multiple Sedona-area trailheads.
What we know:
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crimes happened during the day between Nov. 14–16, when the suspects smashed car windows and took wallets and purses from a reported 12 vehicles while the victims were hiking.
What we don't know:
YCSO says the exact monetary loss to the victims is unknown.
What they're saying:
"These brazen crimes are extremely harmful not only to the victims but also to the overall well-being of Yavapai County," YCSO said. "The Sheriff’s Office reminds all visitors never to leave valuables in parked vehicles. If you must leave items inside your car, please ensure they are completely out of plain sight."
What you can do:
If you were at any of the below areas between Nov. 14–16, and noticed any suspicious activity, you're asked to call Sedona police at 928-282-3100, or the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260:
- Red Rock Ranger Station
- Bell Rock Pathway
- Little Horse Trailhead
- Page Springs Road
- Bubbling Ponds
- Oak Creek Vineyard
- Dry Creek Trailhead
- Page Springs
- Devils Bridge
- Fay Canyon
- Bear Mountain Trailhead
- Boynton Pass
The Source: The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office