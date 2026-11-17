The Brief A Marana homeowner says the investigation into a viral October porch theft has stalled nearly a month after a seasonal canvasser was caught on video taking a Christmas present. The advocacy group LUCHA confirmed the woman was one of its seasonal canvassers—not a member of Gov. Katie Hobbs' campaign—and told the homeowner she had been let go. Marana police say the suspect has not yet been identified, and both police and the homeowner say LUCHA has not returned recent calls as the investigation remains ongoing.



Last month, FOX 10 brought viewers viral video of a woman stealing a package off a Marana porch right after leaving a political flyer at the door.

The flyer was for Gov. Katie Hobbs, but advocacy group LUCHA confirmed the woman was one of their seasonal canvassers—not a member of the Hobbs campaign. Nearly a month later, the victim says the investigation has hit a wall.

A Gladden Farms homeowner says she thought police had everything they needed to make an arrest after a viral October porch theft, but the case remains unresolved.

The backstory:

The homeowner, Julie, says she thought Marana Police had everything they needed to find the woman in the video after LUCHA said they had terminated the canvasser and told her they'd work with police. But as of today, she still has no resolution.

When Gladden Farms homeowner Julie posted the surveillance video of a woman taking a package off her porch after dropping off a flier promoting Gov. Katie Hobbs’ campaign in October, she had no idea how politicized it would become.

"Honestly, I did not expect it to go as far as it did … not even thinking, 'Oh, yeah, it's election time,'" Julie said.

Her only goal was to identify the woman.

"[The package was] $199 dollars, but it was a Christmas present," Julie said.

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Dig deeper:

She wanted to report her to Marana Police.

"I did reach out to LUCHA just to see," Julie said. "And the very next day they reached out and said, 'She's one of ours, and we have let her go and that we will be working with police on this matter.'"

The advocacy group LUCHA, seen on the flier, confirmed to FOX 10 at the time that the woman was one of their seasonal canvassers—not a worker for Gov.

Katie Hobbs or her campaign. Marana police say they have attempted to contact the group.

"I guess they had tried calling LUCHA, but never received a phone call back," Julie said. "And so I did reach out to LUCHA again, just to say, hey, have the police talked to you? Have they given them information? And it's now radio silence from everyone."

'What's next?':

A month later, Julie says the lack of progress is frustrating.

"I gave them everything and thought this is slam dunk... done. I did my due diligence, and nothing," Julie said.

While she knows the police have bigger things to worry about, she wants the woman to be held accountable and to send the message that porch pirating is not tolerated in her community.

"I mean, if she thinks she can get away with this, that made national news on social media, what's next?" Julie said.

Marana Police tell FOX 10 the suspect has not yet been identified, but that the investigation is ongoing. According to Arizona law, the punishment for the alleged crime could carry up to six months in jail and fines.

FOX 10 reached out to LUCHA for comment, but has not heard back.