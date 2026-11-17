The Brief Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help to solve the Halloween shooting death of 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough. Detectives believe a stray bullet fired from outside pierced Yarbrough’s apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road, killing him. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the person responsible for firing the shot.



Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed inside his own apartment by what detectives believe was a stray bullet.

Family Pleads for Help:

It’s been over two weeks since 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough was killed in his apartment, and police and his loved ones are still trying to figure out who fired the shot that took his life.

"We, as a family, we are appealing to the public to step up and come forward, so law enforcement can determine who harmed my young grandson," said Hilda Yarbrough, the victim’s grandmother.

Yarbrough family

What we know:

Phoenix police say just after midnight on Oct. 31, Jahmari Yarbrough was alone in his apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road when a bullet pierced his unit from outside, striking and killing him.

"Jamari was an innocent victim. He was inside the safety of his own home when his life was tragically taken," said Sgt. Sheree Lee with the Phoenix Police Department.

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Police say no one called 911 to report gunfire. It wasn’t until the next afternoon that loved ones realized something was wrong.

"We kept calling and calling. Texting, I saw his location on find my friends, so my husband we drove to check on him," said Adaysha Milner, the victim’s cousin. "Then my husband went inside and saw him on the floor and saw his cold body."

Who Jahmari Was:

Yarbrough had recently graduated and moved to Arizona to pursue his career in health care.

"He was just the absolute brightest, most charismatic, loveliest person I’ve ever had the pleasure to know," said Ariana Harvey, a friend of the victim.

What we don't know:

Detectives don’t yet know if the shot came from a passing car or someone on foot, but they’re hoping someone saw something.

"It’s Halloween weekend. There’s a lot of people out celebrating. Could have been shooting a random gun in that direction, so that’s what we’re trying to figure out," police said.

What they're saying:

"If you know you’ve shot something in the area, even if it was an accident, you took someone’s life," Milner said.

"If it was your family, you would want the help too," said Casey Singletary, the victim’s cousin.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of the area of Yarbrough's apartment.