The Brief Airlines are working to clear a backlog of delays and cancellations following Friday's historic nationwide FAA ground stop. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport experienced about 27 cancellations and 250 delays on Monday as operations began to normalize. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames contractor L-3 Harris for a botched system upgrade that caused the prolonged shutdown.



It’s been a long weekend of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for air travelers after Friday’s historic FAA ground stop. Airlines are actively working to clear the backlog and get passengers back on track.

By the numbers:

According to FlightAware, there were about 27 cancellations and 250 delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of Monday evening. Many fliers told FOX 10 the airport seemed to be getting back to normal.

"Everything was good. Everything was rolling pretty smoothly," Phoenix resident Lionel Martinez said of his trip.

Nationwide Ground Stop:

The normalization of operations comes after Friday’s nationwide ground stop halted almost all departing flights for hours, marking the country’s longest shutdown of air travel since 9/11.

"It was terrible. It was awful," Phoenix resident Whitney said.

Lingering Effects:

The FAA says its air traffic control system is stable, with airlines working to restore normal flight schedules. While a check of the flight board still showed many delays, Whitney, who got stuck in Charlotte on Friday, says it is nothing compared to what she saw last week.

"There were people with little kids and dogs, you know, sitting everywhere on the floor. It was frustrating," Whitney said.

Canceled Flights:

While flights resumed Friday evening, many fliers, like Jen Konrad and her dog Moxie, dealt with the residual effects over the weekend.

"I’m shocked that there was such a ripple effect," said Konrad, who was visiting from Austin.

The pair spent Sunday night in a hotel without their suitcase when their flight home to Texas was canceled.

"[The bag] arrived in Austin at 3:18 this morning," Konrad said. "[The flight] got delayed and delayed again … you know the story, and then it got canceled. So American Airlines was not able to get me a flight until Tuesday, so I had to switch airlines."

Baggage Backlog:

With a sea of unclaimed luggage sitting in baggage claim, some spent more than 30 minutes looking through it. That included a man named Satish, whose bags made it from India one day before he did after his Chicago layover was canceled.

"From Chicago to Phoenix it got canceled. I had to go to SF [San Francisco]. And SF to Phoenix," Satish said.

Worth the Wait:

Fortunately for him, the wait was worth it.

"Got the bags, yup!" Satish said later as he left with his luggage.

Dig deeper:

Those whose flights and bags all arrived on schedule were counting their lucky stars.

"I’m very grateful, and I feel very blessed," Martinez said.

What Caused It?:

As for what caused Friday’s ground stop, there are still no clear answers, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pointing the finger at contractor L-3 Harris over a botched system upgrade.