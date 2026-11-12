At least 12 hurt following I-10 crash in Tucson: DPS
TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at least 12 people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in the Tucson area.
What we know:
In a brief statement, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened at around 7:43 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Twin Peaks Road. Of the nine cars involved, one was a commercial vehicle.
Dig deeper:
Of the 12 people involved, DPS said two were taken to area hospitals, including one person who suffered serious injuries.
"The [commercial motor vehicle] driver was cited for failure to control a vehicle to avoid a collision," read a portion of the statement. "Several vehicles were towed from the scene."
What we don't know:
DPS did not identify anyone involved in the crash.
What's next:
DPS say they are looking into what happened.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).