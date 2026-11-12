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At least 12 hurt following I-10 crash in Tucson: DPS

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Tucson
Published November 12, 2026 11:11 AM MST
Published November 12, 2026 11:11 AM MST
article

The Brief

    • At least 12 people were hurt in a nine-vehicle crash on eastbound I-10 near Twin Peaks Road in the Tucson area.
    • Two people were taken to area hospitals, including one person with serious injuries, and a commercial vehicle driver was cited.
    • Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have not identified anyone involved and are investigating the crash.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at least 12 people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in the Tucson area.

What we know:

In a brief statement, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened at around 7:43 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Twin Peaks Road. Of the nine cars involved, one was a commercial vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Of the 12 people involved, DPS said two were taken to area hospitals, including one person who suffered serious injuries.

"The [commercial motor vehicle] driver was cited for failure to control a vehicle to avoid a collision," read a portion of the statement. "Several vehicles were towed from the scene."

What we don't know:

DPS did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

What's next:

DPS say they are looking into what happened.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

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