At least 12 hurt following I-10 crash in Tucson: DPS

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The Brief At least 12 people were hurt in a nine-vehicle crash on eastbound I-10 near Twin Peaks Road in the Tucson area. Two people were taken to area hospitals, including one person with serious injuries, and a commercial vehicle driver was cited. Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have not identified anyone involved and are investigating the crash.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at least 12 people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in the Tucson area.

What we know:

In a brief statement, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened at around 7:43 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Twin Peaks Road. Of the nine cars involved, one was a commercial vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Of the 12 people involved, DPS said two were taken to area hospitals, including one person who suffered serious injuries.

"The [commercial motor vehicle] driver was cited for failure to control a vehicle to avoid a collision," read a portion of the statement. "Several vehicles were towed from the scene."

What we don't know:

DPS did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

What's next:

DPS say they are looking into what happened.

Area where the crash happened