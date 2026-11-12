Seen on TV: November 12

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Yelp Slayground at Children's Museum of Phoenix

Nov. 18 from 7-10 p.m.

215 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://faire-handshake.my.canva.site/yelpslayground

Slime Co. at Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

www.shopslimeco.com

Fleurs de Villes at Scottsdale Fashion Square