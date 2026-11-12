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Seen on TV: November 12

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 12, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published November 12, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Yelp Slayground at Children's Museum of Phoenix

Slime Co. at Chandler Fashion Center

Fleurs de Villes at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews