Seen on TV: November 12
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Yelp Slayground at Children's Museum of Phoenix
- Nov. 18 from 7-10 p.m.
- 215 N. 7th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://faire-handshake.my.canva.site/yelpslayground
Slime Co. at Chandler Fashion Center
- 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- www.shopslimeco.com
Fleurs de Villes at Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Nov. 11-15
- 7014 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.fashionsquare.com/Events/Details/580823