Mesa explosion sends officer to hospital
MESA, Ariz. - An officer has been hospitalized following an explosion on Thursday morning in Mesa.
What we know:
Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, Mesa police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired near 96th Street and Hampton Avenue when an officer reported that an explosion near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue damaged his patrol car.
The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
What they're saying:
"Officers have established a perimeter and are actively investigating both scenes," police said. 'We ask the community to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation."
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Map of where the explosion happened:
The Source: The Mesa Police Department