Mesa explosion sends officer to hospital

The Brief A Mesa police officer was hospitalized following a reported explosion on Nov. 12. Police say officers were investigating shots fired when an officer reported that an explosion damaged his patrol car near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue. The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The public should avoid the area.



An officer has been hospitalized following an explosion on Thursday morning in Mesa.

What we know:

Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, Mesa police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired near 96th Street and Hampton Avenue when an officer reported that an explosion near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue damaged his patrol car.

The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

What they're saying:

"Officers have established a perimeter and are actively investigating both scenes," police said. 'We ask the community to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Map of where the explosion happened: