Family remembers 9-year-old killed in Surprise multi-vehicle crash

The Brief A 9-year-old boy, Jay Diaz Rios, died from his injuries following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise. The child’s aunt and uncle are remembering him as a bright aspiring astronaut, while police continue investigating the multi-car collision. Investigators reported no initial signs of impairment, and the family is urging local officials to install additional signage and lighting.



A family is mourning the death of a 9-year-old boy who died following a four-vehicle crash last week in Surprise.

Jay Diaz Rios had just turned 9 in September, but his young life was cut short last Friday. He was in one of the four cars involved in a crash near 163rd Avenue and Grand Avenue, and he did not survive.

At the site of the collision, his family set up a memorial with some of his favorite things, such as balloons and toys, to keep his memory alive.

What they're saying:

"Jay was the light in everybody’s world. As soon as he walked into a room, he would be able to make everybody laugh," said his aunt, Ivette Rigano.

Jay Diaz Rios’ aunt and uncle, Nicolo and Ivette Rigano, are remembering him as a smart boy, proudly calling him one of the best fourth grade students in Arizona.

"He was such a good kid, so smart. He was reading from a really really young age," Nicolo Rigano said.

When he grew up, the Riganos said Jay wanted to be an astronaut.

A tragic four-car collision near 163rd Avenue and Grand Avenue in Surprise took the life of 9-year-old Jay Diaz Rios as his family calls for roadway safety changes.

"He loved everything that had to do with NASA and dreamt so, so much," Ivette Rigano said.

Their relationship with Jay was close.

"I would see them every single day. My sister is my best friend and the relationship that I learned to build with her kids is incredible," Ivette Rigano said.

Nicolo Rigano added: "We spent a lot of time together. I got to grow a really great relationship with him."

'Keep his memory alive':

Surprise Police said Jay was rushed to the hospital following Friday’s four-car crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue. He died from his injuries.

"His little life was unfortunately taken too soon from us, and we are just so devastated as a family," Ivette Rigano said.

"This whole thing just shows us how fragile life really is and kind of gets us to realize that family, we have to really hold everybody a lot closer," Nicolo Rigano said.

Now, the Riganos, who are expecting a child of their own, are naming their son after Jay.

"We’re here to keep his memory alive, and him alive," Ivette Rigano said.

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What's next:

Police said the car crash remains under investigation and noted that there were not any signs that anyone was impaired.

Jay’s family is hoping the city of Surprise puts more lights and signs in the area to prevent a tragedy like this one. The family has a GoFundMe to help during this devastating time.

Map of the area where the crash happened