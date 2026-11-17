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The Brief Investigators found a dead man inside a parked car in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. The discovery occurred at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 near 15th and Maryland avenues. Police say preliminary information indicates no foul play, and the man's identity has not been released.



Investigators discovered a dead man inside a parked car in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

The Nov. 17 discovery happened at around 3 p.m. near 15th and Maryland avenues.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates there was no foul play. The Office of the Medical Examiner responded to take custody of the remains and will determine the cause of death," Phoenix Police said.

What we don't know:

The man's identity wasn't released. There's no word on how long the man was inside the car, or how long he was dead for.

Map of the area where the man was found