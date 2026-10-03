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Phoenix driver shot dead behind wheel, suspect caught in nearby apartment

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 3, 2026 3:21 PM MST
Published October 3, 2026 3:21 PM MST
article

Phoenix Police Crime Scene Response Unit vehicles and detectives gather near 18th and Maryland avenues after a fatal shooting that left a driver dead inside his car. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • Officers responding to midnight gunfire near 19th and Maryland avenues found a man fatally shot inside a crashed vehicle.
    • Witness reports quickly led police to a nearby apartment complex, where the suspected gunman was arrested.
    • Phoenix homicide detectives have taken over the scene as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

PHOENIX - A midnight shooting in Phoenix left a driver dead inside his car after it crashed near 19th and Maryland avenues, leading police to track down and arrest a suspect hiding in a nearby apartment.

What we know:

Phoenix police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and a traffic accident on the 1800 block of West Maryland Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead before his vehicle crashed into a garage.

Investigators quickly secured the area, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. They learned that the shooter had fled on foot into the nearby Estates on Maryland Apartments complex seconds after the shots rang out.

The arrest:

Officers pinpointed the specific unit, surrounded the apartment and successfully took the suspect into custody. Phoenix police homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Area where the fatal shooting and crash occurred:

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Chris Berrelleza.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews