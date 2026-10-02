Man given life sentence after pleading guilty to killing woman at Glendale gas station

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The Brief Mohammad Ataei has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly 2023 shooting. The shooting, which happened at a gas station near 51st Avenue and Glendale, resulted in the death of 25-year-old Irma Rivera-Martinez. A judge said Ataei cannot be released for the next 25 years.



A man has been sentenced for murdering a gas station employee in the West Valley three years ago.

What we know:

We have learned that a judge has sentenced Mohammad Hussain Ataei to life in prison, with the possibility of release after 25 years. He was also given a time credit for the three and a half years he spent behind bars.

The backstory:

According to our previous report, the shooting happened on April 21, 2023. Police said the shooting happened at a Chevron near 51st Avenue and Glendale. They say a woman who was later identified as 25-year-old Irma Rivera-Martinez had just walked inside the convenience store when a man wearing a black mask came in and shot her 10 times with a handgun.

"This was a heinous, vicious murder," said Jose Santiago with Glendale Police at the time.

Police said at the time that Rivera-Martinez worked at the gas station.

"It broke my heart to find out what happened," said a friend of Rivera-Martinez.

Area where the shooting happened

Dig deeper:

Ataei was 20 years old at the time of his arrest. A video that captured the moment of Ataei's arrest shows about a dozen police SWAT members gathering outside a home in the West Valley, as neighbors say they heard police tell someone to come out with their hands up.

"A search of his Avondale home produced evidence of the weapon that was used, along with some of the clothing Ataei was wearing the night of the murder," police said at the time.

Court documents show that on Aug. 31, Ataei pleaded guilty to a count of first degree felony murder and a count of first degree burglary, as part of a plea agreement.

What we don't know:

At the time of his arrest, police didn't elaborate on why Ataei shot and killed the victim.

What Happened In Court:

During his sentencing, Ataei appeared to express remorse.

"I ask for forgiveness and mercy from God every day," said Ataei. "If I could go back, I would change everything, but I can't, and every night I wish this never happened."

Family members of both Ataei and Rivera-Martinez also spoke in court, with one of Ataei's parents asking the court for leniency, while a member of Rivera-Martinez's family told the court, as well as Ataei's family, that she will never see the victim ever again.

"I just want to say one thing to you: you will keep seeing your son. I can't see my daughter ever again," said the family member. "He stole her from me. He took her from – he took her life in a very gruesome manner, and if I had been there, in the minute that this happened, he would have done something to me too because I would not have let him kill her. I would have stood in front and I would've fought him. Then, answer with all due respect, with all due respect. I just want you to remind you, you still have your son. You will still see him. I won't."