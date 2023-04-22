Woman fatally shot 10 times inside Glendale gas station, police say

No arrests have been made after a woman was shot to death inside a Glendale gas station on Friday night.

The shooting happened at a Chevron near 51st Avenue and Glendale just after 9 p.m., police said.

Investigators say the woman had just walked inside the convenience store when an unknown man wearing a face covering came in and shot her 10 times with a handgun.

The victim, who was not named, died from her injuries.

The man left before police came, and the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Where the shooting happened: