Deadly Amazon truck crash in Arizona; toddler injured in shooting | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of two people being killed when an Amazon truck experienced a tire blowout on the highway; a toddler shooting himself at a home in Maricopa County and a police shooting in Phoenix that injured a suspect.
1. Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people
An apparent tire blowout on an Amazon truck on I-10 near Tonopah ended in two people being killed on Thursday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.
2. Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say the boy shot himself in the head.
3. Arizona bill would end early voting in days leading up to election
Republicans are backing a bill that would end early voting in the days leading up to election day – early voting would stop the Friday before the election.
4. iMessage restored after thousands of outages reported
Outages were being reported at around 2:40 p.m. PT.
5. Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting: Phoenix PD
Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.