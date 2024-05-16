Deadly Amazon truck crash in Arizona; toddler injured in shooting | Nightly Roundup

article

Tonight's top stories include the report of two people being killed when an Amazon truck experienced a tire blowout on the highway; a toddler shooting himself at a home in Maricopa County and a police shooting in Phoenix that injured a suspect.

1. Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people

2. Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

3. Arizona bill would end early voting in days leading up to election

4. iMessage restored after thousands of outages reported

5. Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting: Phoenix PD