Man, woman hurt in Tempe double shooting

A double shooting in Tempe early Friday morning left two people with serious injuries.

The shooting happened on May 17 just after 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

Tempe Police say a man and a woman have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

"The circumstances that lead [sic] up to the shooting are unknown at this time," police said.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

A double shooting near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive on May 17 left a man and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Map of area where the shooting happened