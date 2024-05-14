2 arrested for renting out dead person's home and selling their cars: MCSO

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say three people have been arrested in connection with the selling and renting of properties that allegedly belonged to a person who passed away.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Kevin Andrew Strawbridge of Mohave Valley, 30-year-old Jami Demaria of Mohave Valley, and 29-year-old Sheyenne Keller of Fort Mohave. Their arrests came about a month after investigators began looking into squatters who were occupying a dead person's home in the Pebble Lake area.

"Through the course of the investigation, Deputies learned that [Strawbridge] and his co-conspirator, [Demaria], were responsible for unlawfully renting the decedent’s home," read a portion of the statement. "Strawbridge and Demaria were also found to be responsible for the theft of three of the decedent’s vehicles and the sale of two of the vehicles."

As for Keller, investigators say she allegedly notarized Strawbridge and Demaria's signature on the vehicle's titles. She, along with another man, is also accused of their involvement in a separate criminal case where a military member's property was burglarized and his car was stolen while he was deployed overseas.