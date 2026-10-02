Arizona weather forecast: Warmup hits Phoenix as temperatures head toward triple digits

The Brief Phoenix is expected to reach a high of around 97 degrees Friday under clear and sunny skies. Temperatures will stay slightly above average through the weekend with Sunday nearing 100 degrees. Winds will gust up to 30 mph across south central and southeastern Arizona during a continued dry spell.



Happy Friday! After an active and cooler start to the week, temperatures will turn warmer and winds will get stronger. A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring warmer temperatures for the weekend, with Phoenix looking to hit a high of around 97 degrees today.

What to Expect:

Temperatures will continue to rise slightly above average through the weekend, with Sunday heading close to the triple digits. Temperatures will drop slightly heading into early next week, followed by another warm up by the middle of the week when temperatures are favored to hit the triple digits.

Sunshine and clear skies will remain in the forecast with breezy to gusty winds at times for the weekend. Winds will begin to increase in south central and southeastern Arizona with winds gusting up to 30 mph through the weekend. Dry weather will continue for the weekend heading into most of next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)