Man critical, 1-year-old child injured after 80-foot rappelling fall
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A man was left in critical condition after he fell while rappelling with his 1-year-old child this past weekend.
What we know:
On Saturday morning, the Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to the Ghost Valley Trailhead near Littlefield for a rappelling accident. A father and 1-year-old child were reportedly rappelling when they fell 80 feet.
Crews found the two along with the family members they were hiking with. The department called for help from Washington County, Utah, and Mohave County deputies, and emergency personnel were able to pull the man up.
Screenshot
The man was taken via helicopter to the hospital in critical condition. The child thankfully had only minor injuries.
What they're saying:
Crews say it is a reminder of the dangers of remote rappelling and recommend always doing it in groups.
Map of Littlefield, Arizona, near the general area of the incident.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Beaver Dam Fire Department; Washington County, Utah; and Mohave County deputies.