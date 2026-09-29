North Phoenix roads flood as morning storms swell Skunk Creek

The Brief Morning storms flooded several roads in the North Phoenix area, including Desert Hills Drive. Nearby, Skunk Creek overflowed, bringing water levels to four or five feet in some parts, according to neighbors. Crews removed road closure signs by Tuesday afternoon after water levels significantly receded.



The North Phoenix area saw several roads flooded due to Tuesday morning's storms. That included Desert Hill Drive, which was flooded by nearby Skunk Creek.

What we know:

People driving down Desert Hills Drive in New River had to take an alternate route for much of Sept. 29, as early morning storms flooded the creek.

"I thought nope, time to turn around," nearby resident Linda said. "The river’s in the road."

Another nearby resident, Lulu, agreed. "I'm definitely not gonna go through."

Rising Waters:

Carlos, who lives nearby, says he watched the creek rise after an intense round of rain.

"The creek started to come down, it started to come down around 5 in the morning," Carlos said. "It was about four or five feet in some parts."

Flooded Roads:

Neighbors say it’s not unusual for the road to flood during the monsoon.

"This year I think it's rained quite a lot," Lulu said. "So, this is probably like the fourth, fifth time."

Road Closures:

Even hours later, most drivers still deemed it uncrossable, obeying the closure signs.

"I would say it's uncrossable unless you're in a pickup truck," Linda said.

Staying Cautious:

While FOX 10 witnessed some people braving the water, others insisted it’s not worth the risk, having witnessed water rescues here during past storms.

"I think it looks kind of dangerous, like I wouldn't try to go through," Lulu said.

What they're saying:

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County says anyone who comes across more than a few inches of water in the road needs to find an alternate route.

"It's just not worth it," said Kim McMahon, public information officer for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. "It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock somebody off their feet, but it then can only take 12 inches of water to float those vehicles."

Roads Reopen:

By Tuesday afternoon, the water had gone down significantly and crews removed the road closure signs, with cars able to pass through without an issue.