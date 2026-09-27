TSA stops repeat drug felon with cocaine, ketamine stash at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport: state

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The Brief A traveler bound for San Diego was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after TSA officers discovered ketamine and cocaine in his possession. Hayden Cole Hidalgo was booked into jail on two felony counts of possession for sale after Phoenix police tested the seized drugs at the checkpoint. Prosecutors requested a $75,000 cash bond, citing Hidalgo's decade-long record of Arizona drug convictions, though a judge ultimately set bond at $25,000.



A traveler bound for San Diego, California, was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday after TSA screeners discovered illegal drugs in his possession, authorities said.

What we know:

Hayden Cole Hidalgo, 32, was booked into Maricopa County jail on two felony counts of possessing narcotic and dangerous drugs for sale after police seized 70 grams of ketamine and 10 grams of cocaine during a security checkpoint screening.

‘Flight’ risk

In court on Sunday, Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Ashley Stetson said that Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted Hidalgo around 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 as he attempted to clear security for his outgoing flight. TSA officers alerted the Phoenix Police Department, whose officers conducted field tests on the seized substances and took Hidalgo into custody.

During Hidalgo's initial court appearance, prosecutors argued that traveling out of state with a drug stash makes him a significant flight risk. Stetson requested a $75,000 cash-only bond and asked that Hidalgo be ordered to turn in his passport. The judge set his bond at $25,000.

Dig deeper:

State records indicate Hidalgo has spent nearly 10 years in prison for drug-related offenses. His prior record includes 2014 and 2015 Maricopa County convictions for marijuana sales, narcotics sales, and possession of manufacturing equipment, as well as a Pima County conviction for solicitation to promote prison contraband that carried a one-year prison sentence.

What's next:

Hidalgo remains in custody ahead of an Oct. 1 hearing at the Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix.

Location of the arrest: