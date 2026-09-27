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from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
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from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
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from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
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Flood Watch
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Monsoon flood risks; wrong-way driver arrested in highway game | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 27, 2026 6:03 PM MST
Published September 27, 2026 6:03 PM MST

PHOENIX - From monsoon hazards, to an East Coast nor'easter, and a dangerous 'Lunatic' driving game, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, September, 27, 2026.

1. Arizona storm forecast brings flash flood risks and heavy rain

Featured

Arizona monsoon hazards: Flooded areas risk engine damage and tree falls
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Arizona monsoon hazards: Flooded areas risk engine damage and tree falls

Active weather brings flood risks to Arizona roads. Mechanics warn of $10,000 engine repairs, while local arborists address compromised tree roots.

2. Powerful, early-season nor'easter pummels East Coast

3. Arizona child predator gets 128 years in prison, with 2154 release date

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Peoria child predator sentenced to 128 years in prison with release date set for August 2154
article

Peoria child predator sentenced to 128 years in prison with release date set for August 2154

128-YEAR SENTENCE: A Peoria man convicted of dozens of child sex charges has been booked into Arizona state prison with a release date in 2154.

4. Trump rejects 7-day peace proposal framework from Iran

5. Driver tells troopers he intentionally drove wrong-way in highway game

Featured

Arizona wrong-way driver arrested after claiming to play dangerous 'Lunatic' game
article

Arizona wrong-way driver arrested after claiming to play dangerous 'Lunatic' game

A driver intentionally traveling the wrong-way on an Arizona interstate told police he was the "supervisor" of a dangerous highway game.

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