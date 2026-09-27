Monsoon flood risks; wrong-way driver arrested in highway game | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From monsoon hazards, to an East Coast nor'easter, and a dangerous 'Lunatic' driving game, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, September, 27, 2026.
1. Arizona storm forecast brings flash flood risks and heavy rain
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Active weather brings flood risks to Arizona roads. Mechanics warn of $10,000 engine repairs, while local arborists address compromised tree roots.
2. Powerful, early-season nor'easter pummels East Coast
3. Arizona child predator gets 128 years in prison, with 2154 release date
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128-YEAR SENTENCE: A Peoria man convicted of dozens of child sex charges has been booked into Arizona state prison with a release date in 2154.
4. Trump rejects 7-day peace proposal framework from Iran
5. Driver tells troopers he intentionally drove wrong-way in highway game
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A driver intentionally traveling the wrong-way on an Arizona interstate told police he was the "supervisor" of a dangerous highway game.