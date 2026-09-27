Arizona wrong-way driver arrested after claiming to play dangerous 'Lunatic' game

The Brief State troopers stopped a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Winslow on Sept. 20. The driver told law enforcement he was playing a game called "Lunatic," where participants intentionally drive in the wrong direction on freeways. The driver was arrested for endangerment and reckless driving, while authorities warned the public against participating in dangerous trends.



A driver intentionally traveling the wrong-way on an Arizona interstate told police he was the "supervisor" of a dangerous highway game.

What we know:

Several callers reported a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the AZ-99 interchange, just outside of Winslow, on Sept. 20. The driver had reportedly continued driving in the wrong direction, before state troopers located and safely intercepted the SUV, cutting their game short.

According to troopers, the driver of the SUV told them he was playing a game called, "Lunatic," with two others, in which drivers intentionally travel the wrong-way on highways or interstates. He also said he was the "supervisor," since he was older than the others.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity was not released. The other two individuals involved were not identified.

What they're saying:

"Risking lives for a ‘game’ = JAIL," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "No amount of ’fun' is worth risking your life or others."

Troopers are reminding others to not fall for trends that put your safety, and others, at risk.

Dig deeper:

The driver was arrested for endangerment and reckless driving.