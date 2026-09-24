Murder suspect arrested after surviving bullet in family shootout that left 1 dead in northwest Arizona

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The Brief A violent neighborhood shootout in Bullhead City stemming from a family dispute left a 22-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old man in critical condition. Authorities identified 26-year-old Julio Quijada as the primary aggressor and arrested him on murder charges after he was treated for a gunshot wound. Detectives are actively searching for an unidentified person who returned fire at Quijada during the confrontation before fleeing the scene.



One person is dead, another is in critical condition and a third has been arrested following a family altercation turned violent gunfight broke out in a Mohave County neighborhood on the evening of Sept. 24.

Julio Cesar Quijada, 26 of Bullhead City (Bullhead City Police Department)

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of Coral Isle Drive around 7 p.m. on Thursday, where they discovered three men with gunshot wounds outside a residence. Detectives identified one of the wounded men, 26-year-old Julio Cesar Quijada of Bullhead City, as the primary aggressor. Investigators are still searching for another subject who shot at Quijada during the dispute before fleeing the scene.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, 911 calls reporting gunfire came in at 6:56 p.m. First responders pronounced a 22-year-old male victim dead at the scene, where a Code3News drone captured footage of the body in a driveway, after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back and head. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Emergency responders work at the scene of a fatal shooting on Coral Isle Drive in Bullhead City on Thursday night. (Code3News)

A second victim, a 23-year-old male, was airlifted to was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital, where they remain in "critical condition," police said.

Quijada was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his stomach area. Following his treatment and release, he was arrested for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

Dig deeper:

Detectives determined the shooting occurred between family members. During the confrontation, Quijada reportedly fired several rounds at the two victims before the unidentified subject returned fire at Quijada.

Map of where the shooting occurred: