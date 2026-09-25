Person found dead inside SUV pulled from Mesa canal

The Brief Firefighters say an SUV went into a canal on Sept. 25 near Broadway and Signal Butte roads. Crews were able to pull the vehicle from the canal, which was reportedly more than 10 feet underwater. Once the vehicle was out of the water, one person was found dead inside.



One person is dead after crews on Friday recovered a vehicle that went into a Mesa canal.

Timeline:

Just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, officers and firefighters were called to a canal near Broadway and Signal Butte roads for reports that a vehicle went into the water.

"Specialized rescue teams are working to recover the vehicle from the water which is more than 10 feet under water," Mesa Fire and Medical Assistant Chief Brent Burgett said.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed a ladder from a fire truck over the canal, with crews in a boat on the water.

Just before 12:45 p.m., crews hoisted a white SUV from the canal. Officials confirmed that one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified, and it's unknown how the SUV ended up in the canal.

Local perspective:

Roads in the area were closed due to the incident.

Map of where the incident happened: