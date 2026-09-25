Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo moisture could bring heavy rain, flood risks

The Brief Conditions return to sunshine and warmer weather Friday following a soggy, gray Thursday. A complex weather pattern shift over the weekend will draw tropical moisture north from Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalys. Rain and thunderstorm potential increase between Sunday and Tuesday, with high temperatures falling into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in Phoenix.



Following a soggy and gray Thursday, conditions will return to sunshine and warmer conditions this Friday.

Friday and the Weekend:

Through midday, the area of low pressure that brought wet weather on Thursday will spin off to the northeast. The system will drag a final round of storms over northeastern Arizona through the morning. Additional spotty showers or a few stray thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day over the High Country of northern and eastern Arizona. Phoenix is expected to remain dry with a high of around 96 degrees.

Over the weekend, a complex shift in the weather pattern will begin. High pressure to the east will continue to linger near Texas and New Mexico. This will still work to guide the monsoon flow of moisture from south to north over Arizona. At the same time, an area of low pressure will begin to approach the west coast, and again, guide some moisture from the south over Arizona. Finally, Hurricane Odalys, and more importantly, Hurricane Polo, will run northeastward toward Baja California in Mexico. This will draw large amounts of tropical moisture toward northern Mexico. This pattern is perfect for producing longer periods of rain, with heavy rain and thunderstorm potential. Still, the track and intensity of Polo, combined with the southern extent of the low pressure system to the west, will help determine exact impacts ahead.

For now, it appears likely Arizona, including Phoenix, will see at least some rain between Sunday and Tuesday. The latest trends suggest at least some thunderstorm development, too. It is too early to determine the exact timing and location of the heaviest rain as the track of Polo and the low are monitored. For now, it is best to consider larger storm impacts are possible, but not a certainty. Over the weekend, as the pattern becomes more clear and Polo tracks closer, more clarity will be available on rain totals and flood risk.

Temperatures will react to this shift with the high climbing to 100 on Saturday, but falling to the mid-90s Sunday in Phoenix.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but could end up even cooler if high-end storm impacts materialize.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.