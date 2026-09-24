2026 Election: Prop 320 debate examines Arizona school budget mandates

The Brief The Citizens Clean Elections Commission will host a debate on Proposition 320, a ballot measure requiring major Arizona school districts to spend 60% of operational budgets in the classroom. Proponents argue the mandate prioritizes teacher pay and instruction, while critics warn it forces cuts to campus safety, special education and facility maintenance. Affected districts falling below the 60% target would be forced to shift spending toward direct instruction or risk state funding penalties.



Arizona voters will get a chance to hear supporters and opponents square off over Proposition 320 , a November ballot measure that could dramatically reshape how public school districts across the state spend their operational dollars.

The debate is scheduled for September 24 at 6 p.m. MST.

What we know:

Held by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the debate will focus on a measure that would require large Arizona school districts to allocate at least 60% of their operational budgets directly to classroom instruction.

What is Proposition 320?

Originating from the state legislature as SCR 1032 , Proposition 320 targets districts with more than 7,500 students as well as any district located in Maricopa, Pima or Pinal counties, regardless of enrollment size. Under the proposal, covered districts currently falling below the 60% mark would be mandated to increase their "direct instructional expenses" by at least half a percentage point each fiscal year beginning in 2027 until they reach the mandated threshold.

Because the ballot initiative brings no new state dollars to help districts meet the requirement, school boards would be forced to reallocate existing operational funds to comply.

What counts as ‘direct instructional expenses’?

While the measure tasks the Arizona Auditor General with officially defining what constitutes "direct instructional expenses," current state accounting definitions put a wide range of operational services outside the classroom spending category. Non-instructional expenses currently include school bus transportation, campus safety personnel, custodial care, building repairs, air conditioning maintenance, sports programs, school meal programs and support staff such as counselors, social workers and literacy coaches.

What they're saying:

Supporters of Prop 320 argue that mandating a 60% classroom spending threshold ensures taxpayer dollars are prioritized where they impact students most, directly funding teacher instruction and learning materials while trimming down administrative fat.

For local districts like Litchfield Elementary School District — which reported a 57.5% direct instruction rate under current methodology for fiscal year 2025-26 — failing to meet annual progress benchmarks could trigger state penalties, including cuts to Classroom Site Fund allocations unless granted a rare waiver by the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Kyrene School District , which is in the process of shuttering many of its schools , would face $5 million in additional cuts to stay afloat.

Opponents, led by advocacy groups such as Save Our Schools Arizona , argue that the rigid 60% benchmark creates a dangerous trap for public education by starving non-classroom operations. Critics contend that school boards will have no choice but to cut vital resources, including special education programs, student mental health support and campus safety to satisfy the strict spending ratio.

Opponents with No Cuts for AZ Kids also highlight historical comparisons, noting that Texas passed a similar 60% classroom expenditure law in 2006, only for a bipartisan coalition to repeal it three years later after finding it ineffective and harmful to students. That group warns that because voter-approved statutes in Arizona are voter-protected under the state constitution, passing Prop 320 could permanently bind local school district budgets regardless of future consequences.

Who is participating in the debate?

Chris Thomas (for) and Jimmy Arwood (against). Arwood is the government relations director of Arizonans for Quality Education. Thomas is the director of legal strategy for education policy at the Goldwater Institute.