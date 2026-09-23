Body found inside burned car in Gilbert dirt lot

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The Brief An adult was found dead inside a burned car on Sept. 23 in Gilbert near Higley and Wiliams Field roads. The victim wasn't identified. "Preliminary information has not revealed any suspicious circumstances related to this investigation at this time," police said.



An investigation is underway in the East Valley after a body was found inside a burned car on Wednesday.

What we know:

Gilbert police say officers and firefighters were called to a car fire just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 near Higley and Williams Field roads.

After the flames were put out, an adult was found dead inside the car.

"Preliminary information has not revealed any suspicious circumstances related to this investigation at this time," police said.

The parking lot where the body was found is closed due to the investigation. The public should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

Map of where the body was found: