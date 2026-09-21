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Arizona man arrested, accused of weapons possession in the Caribbean

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 21, 2026 5:12 PM MST
Published September 21, 2026 5:12 PM MST
Jackson Bart Randall article

Jackson Bart Randall (Courtesy: The Barbados Police Service)

The Brief

    • Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu City was arrested by police in the Caribbean country of Barbados.
    • Per the country's police service, Randall is accused of firearms and ammunition possession.
    • The island country bans weapons use or possession without permit.

Bridgetown, BARBADOS - Police in one Caribbean island nation say a man from Arizona has been taken into custody for allegedly violating the country's law on weapons possession.

What we know:

According to a brief statement released by the Barbados Police Service, 47-year-old Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu City was arrested and formally charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. The two charges date from Sept. 14.

Dig deeper:

Under Barbados law, no one can use, possess, or carry firearms and ammunition unless they have a permit.

What we don't know:

Barbados Police Service official did not elaborate on what led to Randall's arrest.

What's next:

 Per BPS's statement, Randall was not allowed to make a plea in court, and was taken to jail.

"He is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday 30th September 2026," read a portion of the statement.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Barbados Police Service, and from the Government of Barbados. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

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