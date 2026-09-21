Arizona man arrested, accused of weapons possession in the Caribbean

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The Brief Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu City was arrested by police in the Caribbean country of Barbados. Per the country's police service, Randall is accused of firearms and ammunition possession. The island country bans weapons use or possession without permit.



Police in one Caribbean island nation say a man from Arizona has been taken into custody for allegedly violating the country's law on weapons possession.

What we know:

According to a brief statement released by the Barbados Police Service, 47-year-old Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu City was arrested and formally charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. The two charges date from Sept. 14.

Dig deeper:

Under Barbados law, no one can use, possess, or carry firearms and ammunition unless they have a permit.

What we don't know:

Barbados Police Service official did not elaborate on what led to Randall's arrest.

What's next:

Per BPS's statement, Randall was not allowed to make a plea in court, and was taken to jail.

"He is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday 30th September 2026," read a portion of the statement.