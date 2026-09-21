Arizona man arrested, accused of weapons possession in the Caribbean
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - Police in one Caribbean island nation say a man from Arizona has been taken into custody for allegedly violating the country's law on weapons possession.
What we know:
According to a brief statement released by the Barbados Police Service, 47-year-old Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu City was arrested and formally charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. The two charges date from Sept. 14.
Dig deeper:
Under Barbados law, no one can use, possess, or carry firearms and ammunition unless they have a permit.
What we don't know:
Barbados Police Service official did not elaborate on what led to Randall's arrest.
What's next:
Per BPS's statement, Randall was not allowed to make a plea in court, and was taken to jail.
"He is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday 30th September 2026," read a portion of the statement.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Barbados Police Service, and from the Government of Barbados. This story was reported on from Phoenix.