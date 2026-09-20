Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect at large

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a house party in Casa Grande. Casa Grande police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired early Sept. 20. Authorities are actively searching for the unidentified shooter and requesting tips from the public.



An 18-year-old was found dead outside a house party in Casa Grande. Now, police are searching for the shooter.

What we know:

Casa Grande Police said multiple shots were fired outside a house party near Trekell and Rodeo roads at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Joseph Castro, 18, was found dead in the driveway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

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What they're saying:

Castros' father said he had left the house for five minutes, came back, and saw his son lying on the floor.

"He was very responsible. He was grown up for an 18-year-old. He just turned 18 two weeks ago. Joey, I love you. I miss you. It's not going to be the same here without you," he said.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified, and the events leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brandon Garcia at 520-840-3175 or email Brandon_Garcia@casagrandeaz.gov.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the house party shooting.