2 women, teen, and 2 dogs rescued on Scottsdale trail

The Brief Two women, a 13-year-old, and two dogs were rescued off a trail after getting into distress. None of the rescued hikers had charged phones, relying instead on a passerby to call for help. Officials emphasized the necessity of proper gear, paw protection, and adequate hydration when hiking.



A group of hikers and their dogs were rescued from the heat on a Scottsdale trail on Saturday.

What we know:

Scottsdale Fire Department said there were two women, a 13-year-old, and two dogs rescued off Lost Dog Trail. The big problem was that none of them had charged phones.

Officials said it was someone passing by them that saw they were in distress and called. They had been out since about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, and got the call around 11 a.m.

The Rescue:

The dogs were a Great Dane and a Golden Retriever that got rescued, and they did not have any paw protection on them. First responders had to put the Great Dane in a big wheel basket and drive him down in a UTV. Scottsdale Fire poured water on the dogs and put them in a cool car.

What they're saying:

Scottsdale Fire said these situations highlight the importance of hiking with the proper gear for humans and dogs.

"There's just no shade out there. You're in the middle of the Sonoran Desert. So be really careful. Bring plenty of water. Make sure they have paw protection on. A lot of these rocks are jagged and then for yourself too, wear appropriate shoes. Make sure you hydrate the night before, not the morning of," said Dave Folio, Scottsdale Fire Department public information officer.

Dig deeper:

Capt. Folio said there was a second hiker rescue call on this same trail that morning.

What you can do:

Fire crews said it is a reminder to make sure people have plenty of water and a charged phone if they plan to head out on the trails.