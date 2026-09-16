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Border Patrol fast-ropes from Black Hawk helicopter to snag alleged cartel scout hiding in Arizona desert

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
U.S. Border Security
Published September 16, 2026 3:40 PM MST
Published September 16, 2026 3:40 PM MST
article

Federal agents arrest a border scout near Ajo, Arizona, after locating his hidden desert lookout post. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The Brief

    • Federal agents fast-roped from a Black Hawk helicopter near Ajo, Ariz., to arrest an active border scout.
    • An MQ-9 surveillance drone originally spotted the scout's hidden desert campsite, which was powered by a solar panel tucked in the rocks.
    • The suspect was taken into custody by specialized BORSTAR and Special Operations agents and transported to the Tucson Sector for processing.

AJO, Ariz. - Federal agents fast-roped from a helicopter into the remote Arizona desert to arrest a border scout after an unmanned surveillance drone spotted his hidden lookout, federal authorities announced Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Sept. 4 operation near Ajo highlights how the federal agency is deploying advanced aerial surveillance and elite tactical units to disrupt illegal smuggling operations along remote stretches of the Southwest border.

What we know:

The operation began early in the morning when pre-positioned Border Patrol reconnaissance personnel working alongside an MQ-9 drone crew from the National Air Security Operations Center in Sierra Vista detected the active scout hiding in the rugged desert terrain. The Tucson Air Branch dispatched an H125 AStar helicopter and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to the target location carrying five specialized ground agents from the Border Patrol’s Special Operations Detachment and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue unit.

A Border Patrol K-9 equipped with tactical goggles sits alongside agents inside an aircraft during the enforcement operation. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Once overhead, the Black Hawk aircrew lowered the tactical agents – among them, a paratrooper K-9 – directly onto the rocky site using a fast-rope deployment technique. Agents quickly swarmed the position and took the man into custody. Evidence gathered at the scene revealed a makeshift outpost equipped with a solar panel wedged beneath boulders to charge electronic devices, allowing the scout to track law enforcement movements in support of illegal border activity.

What they're saying:

"This successful interdiction highlights the seamless integration of our air assets, surveillance technology and specialized ground agents," Acting Chief Patrol Agent Henry N. Laxdal said in a statement. "By combining these capabilities, we can quickly locate and arrest individuals attempting to facilitate illegal activity in our most remote desert areas, keeping our communities safe."

The suspect sits handcuffed inside a federal helicopter following his arrest near Ajo. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Following the raid, the suspect was transported to the Tucson Sector for criminal processing as federal authorities under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin continue targeted interdictions across the Arizona desert.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name, age, nationality, potential cartel affiliation or the specific charges he will face.

The MQ-9 drone parked on an Arizona tarmac. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Border SecurityPima CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety