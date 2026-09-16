Woman killed in U.S. 60 crash while cars were pulled over to change flat tire: DPS

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
5
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, West Pinal County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:58 AM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Graham County

Woman killed in U.S. 60 crash while cars were pulled over to change flat tire: DPS

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 16, 2026 7:07 AM MST Published September 16, 2026 6:28 AM MST
Impairment suspected in deadly U.S. 60 crash: DPS
Impairment suspected in deadly U.S. 60 crash: DPS

Impairment suspected in deadly U.S. 60 crash: DPS

A woman was hit and killed on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning while two cars were pulled over to change a flat tire. DPS says impairment is suspected in the crash. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

The Brief

    • A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash along the U.S. 60 in Mesa.
    • DPS says two cars were pulled over to change a flat tire when a third vehicle struck them, killing the woman and injuring five others.
    • Impairment is suspected in the crash.

MESA, Ariz. - Impairment is suspected in an overnight East Valley freeway crash that injured several people and left one woman dead.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 near Higley Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two cars were pulled over on the right side of the freeway to change a flat tire, and when they were about to drive away, a third car hit both vehicles.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and five other people were hurt.

(KSAZ-TV)

"Impairment is suspected of the driver of the 3rd vehicle who sustained non-life-threatening injuries," DPS told FOX 10.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Higley, but they have since been reopened. The westbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety

Crime and Public SafetyTrafficMesaNews