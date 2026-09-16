Woman killed in U.S. 60 crash while cars were pulled over to change flat tire: DPS

The Brief A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash along the U.S. 60 in Mesa. DPS says two cars were pulled over to change a flat tire when a third vehicle struck them, killing the woman and injuring five others. Impairment is suspected in the crash.



Impairment is suspected in an overnight East Valley freeway crash that injured several people and left one woman dead.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 near Higley Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two cars were pulled over on the right side of the freeway to change a flat tire, and when they were about to drive away, a third car hit both vehicles.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and five other people were hurt.

(KSAZ-TV)

"Impairment is suspected of the driver of the 3rd vehicle who sustained non-life-threatening injuries," DPS told FOX 10.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Higley, but they have since been reopened. The westbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened: