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Man sentenced to prison for role in crash that killed rideshare driver and her passenger: MCAO

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 15, 2026 11:22 AM MST
Published September 15, 2026 11:22 AM MST

The Brief

    • Officials with MCAO say 36-year-old Robb Louis Hintzsche was given two consecutive 12-year sentences for his role in a deadly crash.
    • Hintzsche pleaded guilty to two second-degree murder charges.
    • The crash, which happened in September 2025, left a rideshare passenger, her driver, and the driver's dog dead.

PHOENIX - Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a 36-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that led to the deaths of two people.

What we know:

Per court documents released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on Sept. 15, Robb Louis Hintzsche was sentenced to 12 years in prison for each of the two second-degree murder charges he faced. The sentences are to be served consecutively, meaning Hintzsche was given a 24-year prison sentence.

Robb Louis Hintzsche

Robb Louis Hintzsche

Prosecutors said Hintzsche's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to the two charges.

The backstory:

According to one of our previous reports, the crash happened near Ray and Recker roads in Gilbert on Sept. 19, 2025. At the time of the crash, 36-year-old rideshare driver Nicole Snell was taking 33-year-old Marisa Jorgenson to her best friend's house.

Per prosecutors, Hintzsche was driving under the influence when he was headed west on Ray Road and failed to stop at a red light. Hintzsche then crashed into the rideshare vehicle that Snell, Snell's service dog, and Jorgenson was in.

"The force of the impact caused the vehicle to spin and collide with a traffic pole," read a portion of MCAO's statement. Besides Snell and Jorgenson, Snell's dog also died in the crash.

"According to multiple witnesses and vehicle data, Hintzsche was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and made no attempt to slow down prior to the crash," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

By November of the same year, Hintzsche was arrested in connection with the crash. He had been hospitalized as a result of injuries he suffered. Investigators said Hintzsche's blood alcohol content was three times more than the legal limit at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

"This man made a deliberate decision to drink a large amount of alcohol and used his vehicle at a speed nearly twice the legal limit. His actions have left two children without their mother, and a family lost their daughter because of the defendant’s reckless actions," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell wrote, in the statement. "Nothing can make up for this unimaginable loss, but we hope the justice achieved in this case offers a measure of closure to these families and their community."

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and from two FOX 10 news reports that were published on Sept. 22, 2025 and Nov. 27, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews