Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A crash between a car and a semi-truck early Thursday morning at a west Phoenix intersection left a driver dead.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a white car crushed underneath a semi-truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead.
The intersection is shut down due to the investigation.
The driver of a white car was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The driver wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown. Police didn't say if there were any other injuries.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department