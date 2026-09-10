Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in west Phoenix

The Brief The driver of a white car was killed in a crash on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the white car smashed underneath a semi-truck. The driver wasn't identified.



A crash between a car and a semi-truck early Thursday morning at a west Phoenix intersection left a driver dead.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a white car crushed underneath a semi-truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead.

The intersection is shut down due to the investigation.

The driver of a white car was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown. Police didn't say if there were any other injuries.

Map of where the crash happened: