Grand Canyon officials provide flood response, water updates
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park hosted its latest community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Shrine of the Ages Auditorium.
During the hour-long session, the local Type II Incident Management Team and topic experts briefed residents on the latest flood response efforts, local water supply levels and current Stage 4 water restrictions.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by Grand Canyon National Park officials.