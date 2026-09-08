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Grand Canyon officials provide flood response, water updates

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Grand Canyon
Updated September 8, 2026 6:03 PM MST Published September 8, 2026 4:51 PM MST

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park hosted its latest community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Shrine of the Ages Auditorium.

During the hour-long session, the local Type II Incident Management Team and topic experts briefed residents on the latest flood response efforts, local water supply levels and current Stage 4 water restrictions.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by Grand Canyon National Park officials.

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