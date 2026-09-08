Four killed in rural Arizona highway crash; 10 fastest-growing jobs in America | Morning News Brief

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From a deadly crash in rural Arizona to border travel restrictions for U.S. government workers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

1. Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Phoenix

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2. Deadly crash in rural Arizona

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3. Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead

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4. Safety concerns prompt U.S. travel restrictions for some

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5. Is your job on the list?

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A look at your weather for today

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