Four killed in rural Arizona highway crash; 10 fastest-growing jobs in America | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - From a deadly crash in rural Arizona to border travel restrictions for U.S. government workers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
1. Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Phoenix
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Detectives in Phoenix are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead, and another person with life-threatening injuries.
2. Deadly crash in rural Arizona
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Four people were killed and two others were flown to hospitals following a head-on crash on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines on Monday, Sept. 7.
3. Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead
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Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Phoenix that left a juvenile dead, and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
4. Safety concerns prompt U.S. travel restrictions for some
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Travel restrictions have been placed on U.S. government employees in the Mexican border city of Nogales, Sonora, according to officials.
5. Is your job on the list?
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The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently released a report projecting how the U.S. workforce will grow from 2025 to 2035 and what professions will see the largest increases in jobs as the economy evolves.
A look at your weather for today
A monsoonal flow drags moisture into Arizona, helping storm chances pick up by Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Phoenix remains under an extreme heat warning.
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