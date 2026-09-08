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Four killed in rural Arizona highway crash; 10 fastest-growing jobs in America | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 8, 2026 10:06 AM MST
Published September 8, 2026 10:06 AM MST
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PHOENIX - From a deadly crash in rural Arizona to border travel restrictions for U.S. government workers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

1. Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Phoenix

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Phoenix shooting leaves 1 dead, sends another to the hospital: PD
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Phoenix shooting leaves 1 dead, sends another to the hospital: PD

Detectives in Phoenix are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead, and another person with life-threatening injuries.

2. Deadly crash in rural Arizona

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Four killed, two hurt in head-on crash on Highway 260 near Heber
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Four killed, two hurt in head-on crash on Highway 260 near Heber

Four people were killed and two others were flown to hospitals following a head-on crash on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines on Monday, Sept. 7.

3. Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead

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Juvenile dead following shooting in southwest Phoenix neighborhood: PD
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Juvenile dead following shooting in southwest Phoenix neighborhood: PD

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Phoenix that left a juvenile dead, and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

4. Safety concerns prompt U.S. travel restrictions for some

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US restricts government travel to Mexican border city over threat concerns
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US restricts government travel to Mexican border city over threat concerns

Travel restrictions have been placed on U.S. government employees in the Mexican border city of Nogales, Sonora, according to officials.

5. Is your job on the list?

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The 10 fastest-growing jobs in America over the next decade
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The 10 fastest-growing jobs in America over the next decade

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently released a report projecting how the U.S. workforce will grow from 2025 to 2035 and what professions will see the largest increases in jobs as the economy evolves.

A look at your weather for today

Arizona Weather: Monsoonal flow brings moisture
Arizona Weather: Monsoonal flow brings moisture

Arizona Weather: Monsoonal flow brings moisture

A monsoonal flow drags moisture into Arizona, helping storm chances pick up by Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Phoenix remains under an extreme heat warning.

Get the Full Forecast

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