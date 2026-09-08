Juvenile dead following shooting in southwest Phoenix neighborhood: PD

The Brief A juvenile male has died following a shooting in Southwest Phoenix, according to police. Officers were sent to a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after midnight.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male dead.

What we know:

In a statement, police said officers responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Sept. 8 in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male unresponsive with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say no arrests have been made so far.

What you can do:

As the investigation continues, police say people with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Area where the shooting happened