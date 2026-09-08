Phoenix shooting leaves 1 dead, sends another to the hospital: PD

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The Brief A shooting in Phoenix has left one person dead and another person hurt, according to police. Officers were sent to a neighborhood near Indian School Road and 79th Drive at around 5:45 a.m.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police said officers were sent to a shooting call at around 5:45 a.m. in a neighborhood near Indian School Road and 79th Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims, both identified as adult men.

"One adult male was pronounced deceased by Phoenix Fire and one adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," officials wrote.

What's next:

Police say homicide detectives are looking into what happened.

Area where the shooting happened