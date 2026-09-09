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Man found dead inside car in Avondale neighborhood

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 9, 2026 9:54 AM MST
Published September 9, 2026 9:54 AM MST
article

A man was shot and killed on Sept. 9 near 112th and Wier Avenues in Avondale.

The Brief

    • A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sept. 9 in Avondale near 112th and Weir avenues.
    • Police say officers investigating a reported suspicious vehicle found the man inside a car.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the discovery of a man found dead inside a car on Wednesday morning in an Avondale neighborhood.

What we know:

Avondale police say officers on Sept. 9 were called to 112th and Weir avenues for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside a car who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

"It is unknown at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or not," police said.

Map of where the man was found dead:

The Source: The Avondale Police Department

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