Man found dead inside car in Avondale neighborhood

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The Brief A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sept. 9 in Avondale near 112th and Weir avenues. Police say officers investigating a reported suspicious vehicle found the man inside a car.



A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the discovery of a man found dead inside a car on Wednesday morning in an Avondale neighborhood.

What we know:

Avondale police say officers on Sept. 9 were called to 112th and Weir avenues for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside a car who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

"It is unknown at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or not," police said.

Map of where the man was found dead: