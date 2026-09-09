Man found dead inside car in Avondale neighborhood
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AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the discovery of a man found dead inside a car on Wednesday morning in an Avondale neighborhood.
What we know:
Avondale police say officers on Sept. 9 were called to 112th and Weir avenues for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside a car who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The man wasn't identified.
"It is unknown at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or not," police said.
Map of where the man was found dead:
The Source: The Avondale Police Department