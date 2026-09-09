Security guards accused of impersonating police; mother detained in toddler son's death l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
From fake security guards to school closures and a Costco expansion, here are your top stories for September 9, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Alleged fake officers busted
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Glendale police arrested two men affiliated with an armed security group for allegedly pointing firearms at teenagers during parties across the Phoenix area.
2. Mom accused of murder in toddler son's hanging death
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A Frankfort mother charged with murder in the hanging death of her 2-year-old son was ordered to remain in custody Tuesday as her case moves forward.
3. Scottsdale district may close more schools
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Scottsdale Unified School District is considering closing or merging additional schools after losing over 6,000 students since 2010.
4. Costco expanding across North America
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Costco is slated to expand across North America over the next couple of months, with more than a dozen warehouses scheduled to open in the U.S. and Canada.
5. Missing children found in Ohio
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The Marshals Service says the operation focused on children reported missing through sex trafficking, physical and emotional abuse, neglect, runaways "and other forms of endangerment."
A look at today's weather
Phoenix faces high heat reaching 108 degrees and building humidity through the weekend.
Click here for full forecast