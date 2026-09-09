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Security guards accused of impersonating police; mother detained in toddler son's death l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 9, 2026 9:55 AM MST
Published September 9, 2026 9:55 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

From fake security guards to school closures and a Costco expansion, here are your top stories for September 9, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Alleged fake officers busted

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2 private security guards accused of impersonating police, pointing guns at teens at Phoenix-area parties
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2 private security guards accused of impersonating police, pointing guns at teens at Phoenix-area parties

Glendale police arrested two men affiliated with an armed security group for allegedly pointing firearms at teenagers during parties across the Phoenix area.

2. Mom accused of murder in toddler son's hanging death

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Frankfort mother ordered detained after 2-year-old son's hanging death
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Frankfort mother ordered detained after 2-year-old son's hanging death

A Frankfort mother charged with murder in the hanging death of her 2-year-old son was ordered to remain in custody Tuesday as her case moves forward.

3. Scottsdale district may close more schools

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Scottsdale Unified School District considers closing more schools as enrollment drops
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Scottsdale Unified School District considers closing more schools as enrollment drops

Scottsdale Unified School District is considering closing or merging additional schools after losing over 6,000 students since 2010.

4. Costco expanding across North America

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Costco set to expand with 14 new warehouses across US and Canada
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Costco set to expand with 14 new warehouses across US and Canada

Costco is slated to expand across North America over the next couple of months, with more than a dozen warehouses scheduled to open in the U.S. and Canada.

5. Missing children found in Ohio

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79 missing kids found in Ohio during monthlong operation
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79 missing kids found in Ohio during monthlong operation

The Marshals Service says the operation focused on children reported missing through sex trafficking, physical and emotional abuse, neglect, runaways "and other forms of endangerment."

A look at today's weather

Phoenix forecast: High heat and humidity
Phoenix forecast: High heat and humidity

Phoenix forecast: High heat and humidity

Phoenix faces high heat reaching 108 degrees and building humidity through the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews