Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat and rising humidity hits the state

The Brief Arizona will face high heat at lower elevations alongside rising humidity and increasing storm chances over the next several days. An extreme heat warning remains in effect for Phoenix through Thursday evening with temperatures reaching 107 degrees Wednesday and 108 degrees Thursday. Rain chances in Phoenix increase from 20% to 30% by Friday as moisture increases across the region.



Arizona continues to feel the influence of a high pressure center over the next several days. The impacts are twofold: high heat at lower elevations, and increasing humidity alongside rising storm chances for parts of the state.

What to Expect:

The forecast high climbs to 107 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and 108 degrees on Thursday afternoon. In Phoenix, an extreme heat warning remains in effect through Thursday evening. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 80s as well, creating little heat relief ahead.

While it will be hot, it will also be humid. Lower-to mid-level moisture has increased around the southern half of Arizona, bumping conditions into uncomfortably humid territory. The humidity levels will lend a hand to better storm chances in the days to come.

In southern and eastern Arizona, scattered strong showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The storms may produce gusty winds or pockets of heavy rain that could trigger flash flooding. For Phoenix, conditions will likely remain mostly dry today, but a few spotty showers may approach during the overnight hours.

Storm chances should improve a bit Thursday and even more by Friday in Phoenix. Ample moisture is expected at the ground level along with increasing energy for storms to develop. This means Phoenix will need lift, in the form of outflow winds or passing disturbances, to trigger storms late in the week.

The chance for rain increases from 20% to 30% by Friday and Friday night. The best chances for daily storms will remain focused over southern and eastern Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.