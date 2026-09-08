Scottsdale Police arrest driver in fatal utility pole crash that killed passenger

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The Brief A 21-year-old passenger died following an early morning car crash into a utility pole near Drinkwater Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza in Old Town Scottsdale. The driver was released from the hospital and booked into the Scottsdale Jail on a manslaughter charge. Scottsdale Police consider speed and alcohol consumption to be contributing factors in the fatal collision.



A 21-year-old passenger was killed in an Old Town Scottsdale car crash early Sunday morning, and the driver has been arrested.

What we know:

The Sept. 6 crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near Drinkwater Boulevard and Civic Center Plaza when investigators say they crashed into a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger were hurt and taken to the hospital. On Sept. 8, Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin said the passenger, 21-year-old Mario Gonzalez, died from his injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Ahmed Adel Al-Hassainy was released from the hospital and booked into the Scottsdale Jail. He's accused of manslaughter.

"Alcohol consumption and speed are considered contributing factors for this tragic collision," Scottsdale Police said. "Detectives are awaiting lab results and further analysis of the vehicle evidence before submitting any charges to the county attorney."

Map of the area where the crash happened