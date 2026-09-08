Could Lindsay Clancy be pardoned?; Amazon plane crash victims identified | Nightly Roundup

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From Lindsay Clancy's lawyer asking President Donald Trump for his client's pardon, to Amazon cargo jet crash victims being identified, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Four killed, two hurt in Navajo County crash
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Four people were killed and two others were flown to hospitals following a head-on crash on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines on Monday, Sept. 7.
2. Student found dead at high school campus
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An investigation is underway, according to police, after a student was found dead Tuesday morning at Marana High School.
3. Could Lindsay Clancy be pardoned?
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Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy, whose murder trial ended in a mistrial.
4. Teen killed in Phoenix shooting
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Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Phoenix that left a 17-year-old boy dead, and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
5. Victims identified in Amazon cargo jet crash
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Authorities in Miami identified the five people killed when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, crashing into vehicles and catching on fire.
Your evening weather forecast
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Phoenix hit a high of 108 degrees Tuesday as an extreme heat warning takes effect. Widespread storm chances will hit the state by Friday, however.