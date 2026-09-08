Expand / Collapse search

Could Lindsay Clancy be pardoned?; Amazon plane crash victims identified | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 8, 2026 6:14 PM MST Published September 8, 2026 6:07 PM MST
article

From Lindsay Clancy's lawyer asking President Donald Trump for his client's pardon, to Amazon cargo jet crash victims being identified, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Four killed, two hurt in Navajo County crash

Featured

Four killed, two hurt in head-on crash on Highway 260 near Heber
article

Four killed, two hurt in head-on crash on Highway 260 near Heber

Four people were killed and two others were flown to hospitals following a head-on crash on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines on Monday, Sept. 7.

2. Student found dead at high school campus

Featured

Student found dead at Marana High School campus: PD
article

Student found dead at Marana High School campus: PD

An investigation is underway, according to police, after a student was found dead Tuesday morning at Marana High School.

3. Could Lindsay Clancy be pardoned?

Featured

Lawyer asks Trump to pardon Lindsay Clancy following mistrial
article

Lawyer asks Trump to pardon Lindsay Clancy following mistrial

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy, whose murder trial ended in a mistrial.

4. Teen killed in Phoenix shooting

Featured

Teen dead following shooting in southwest Phoenix neighborhood: PD
article

Teen dead following shooting in southwest Phoenix neighborhood: PD

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Phoenix that left a 17-year-old boy dead, and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

5. Victims identified in Amazon cargo jet crash

Featured

Victims identified in fatal Amazon cargo jet crash at Miami airport
article

Victims identified in fatal Amazon cargo jet crash at Miami airport

Authorities in Miami identified the five people killed when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, crashing into vehicles and catching on fire.

Your evening weather forecast

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Storm chances increase across the state following extreme heat warning
article

Arizona weather forecast: Storm chances increase across the state following extreme heat warning

Phoenix hit a high of 108 degrees Tuesday as an extreme heat warning takes effect. Widespread storm chances will hit the state by Friday, however.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews