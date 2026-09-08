Surprise man extradited from UK in juvenile sexual assault case

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The Brief Michael Munufie was arrested after fleeing to the United Kingdom following allegations of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile family member. Surprise Police detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and British authorities to locate, detain, and extradite Munufie back to Arizona. Munufie was booked into the Intake, Transfer and Release Jail on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and three counts of sexual abuse, with bond set at $150,000.



Police say they have arrested Michael Munufie following an investigation into allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile family member over several months.

What we know:

Munufie reportedly fled the U.S. early in the investigation, traveling through Canada to the United Kingdom. Surprise Police detectives referred the case to the U.S. Marshals Service, which worked with British authorities to locate and detain him while the extradition process was completed.

On Aug. 28, U.S. Marshals returned Munufie to Arizona. Surprise Police took him into custody at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and booked him into a Maricopa County jail.

Munufie is accused of three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a class two felony, and three counts of sexual abuse, a class five felony. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives demonstrated tremendous diligence and determination throughout this investigation, never losing sight of their responsibility to seek justice for the victim," Surprise Police Chief Evan Becher said. "Cases like this also demonstrate how important our partnerships with agencies such as the United States Marshals Service are. Their commitment and ability to work with international law enforcement partners were instrumental in bringing Munufie back to Arizona to face these charges. We are extremely grateful to the US Marshals and everyone who assisted in making his return possible."

U.S. Marshal Van Bayless praised the multi-agency coordination.

"Michael Munufie is accused of committing horrific crimes against a juvenile family member and then fleeing across international borders to avoid facing justice," Bayless said. "This case demonstrates that leaving the United States does not end our pursuit. Through the persistence of our investigators and cooperation with our domestic and international partners, Munufie was located, apprehended, extradited, and returned to Arizona to face the charges against him. We hope his return provides the victim and her family with an important step toward justice and healing."

Surprise Police also thanked British authorities for their assistance. The investigation remains active, and police said no details regarding the victim will be released to protect their privacy.