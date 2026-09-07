Arizonans choose to travel local with higher Labor Day gas prices

The Brief Many Arizona residents chose to stay local for Labor Day, flocking to destinations like Lake Pleasant or visiting Buc-ee's. Gas prices in Arizona reached about $4.54 per gallon, up from $3.51 per gallon one year ago, according to AAA. Drivers reported filling up in Arizona was significantly cheaper than in neighboring Nevada, saving travelers $10 to $20 per tank.



A lot of people are staying in Arizona for Labor Day and doing things like going to Lake Pleasant.

Labor Day Travel:

There were still big crowds at Buc-ee's in Goodyear, even after opening a few months ago. Some people go there for gas because it is cheaper, as many travel through Arizona this Labor Day.

"We just came from Burning Man, so we did a long trip all the way to north Nevada," Jonathan Valencia said while pumping gas. "So ya, it was for fun."

Pricey Gas:

While others are burning here.

"Gas is about 60 cents a gallon cheaper here than it is any place else," Steve Williams said while pumping gas.

Traveling across states can get pricey.

"To fill up this car all the way, it was maybe $60 in Nevada, compared to maybe 40, 50 here," traveler Mario Valencia said.

This Time, Last Year:

A year ago, AAA says gas was more than a dollar cheaper at $3.51 per gallon for regular. Now it is about $4.54 per gallon.

"You're not expecting to spend as much money on gasoline as you travel especially when you're carrying gear and carrying your tools," Jonathan Valencia said.

Staying Local:

Some Arizonans are going to Lake Pleasant to have some end-of-the-summer fun.

"Getting some friends together is a lot easier here than getting a big group and traveling out of state," Destiny Bradd said while visiting Lake Pleasant.

People who go to the lake often say it was more packed.

"It's still pretty packed though in the morning. Probably more people because it's Labor Day," Giovanni Figliola said while visiting Lake Pleasant.