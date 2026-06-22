'God bless America': Buc-ee's officially opens in Goodyear

The Brief Buc-ee's officially opened its first Arizona location on June 22. The 74,000-square-foot travel center is located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue. The new Buc-ee's features over 100 gas pumps and its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets.



The time has finally come! Arizona's first Buc-ee's is officially open in Goodyear.

What we know:

Doors opened at 6a.m. on June 22 at the 74,000-square-foot travel center located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. Buc-ee's features over 10 gas pumps and its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets, brisket and jerky.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 8 a.m., with Governor Katie Hobbs in attendance.

Buc-ee's opened its first Arizona location on June 22 in Goodyear near I-10 and Bullard Avenue. (KSAZ-TV)

Local perspective:

Buc-ee's fans lined up overnight as the parking lot opened at midnight.

Related article

Traffic restrictions in place for grand opening

Heavy traffic is expected to be in the area throughout the week amid the grand opening.

Drivers exiting I-10 at Bullard Avenue will be directed through a nearly 12-mile loop before reaching the Buc-ee's parking lot. Officials say additional law enforcement will be stationed throughout the area to help manage traffic and keep things moving as smoothly as possible.

What they're saying:

FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen caught up with excited customers and anxious employees just as doors opened on Monday morning.

Customers filed into Arizona's first Buc-ee's on June 22 in Goodyear.

"God bless America," said one customer who said he came to Arizona from Russia.

"I'm pretty nervous, but they trained us for it, so we're prepared," said Joshua, a Buc-ee's employee.

Map of Buc-ee's: