Goodyear Buc-ee's: Fans line up overnight for first Arizona location

The Brief The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona is scheduled to open its doors in Goodyear on Monday morning. Dedicated fans began lining the sidewalks on Sunday night, with some traveling from as far away as Hollywood, California, to be the first in line. Local officials have established a 12-mile traffic loop from the Interstate 10 exit to manage expected congestion, and Governor Hobbs is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The first Arizona Buc-ee's location is opening its doors in Goodyear on Monday morning, but the travel center is such a big attraction that fans are already flocking to the property.

What they're saying:

"Buc-ee's is like the inconicism," said Buc-ee's fan Jay Rosemary. "You know, the closest one to the West Coast."

It may not be opening day yet, but these eager beavers do not care.

"We had to park far away and scope it out," Rosemary said. "We are FTL. First two in line."

Big picture view:

Buc-ee's fans, like Rosemary who made his way from Hollywood, California, lined the sidewalks in Goodyear on June 21, waiting for their chance to be among the first customers inside the highly anticipated new location opening on June 22.

Local perspective:

With Arizona's heat still in full force, many came prepared.

"I have an umbrella," said Buc-ee's fan Richard Bassett. "I have a fan. That spray, an umbrella, have tons of water, snacks, all the goodies, and, sunglasses, of course. And then this nice camp chair my wife gave to me for Father's Day today."

What we know:

The new 74,000-square-foot travel center near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue features over 100 gas pumps and brand favorites like brisket and Beaver Nuggets.

"They have these Reese's peanut butter cups that are great," Bassett said.

A map of the area shows the traffic restrictions that take effect on June 22. Drivers exiting I-10 at Bullard Avenue will be directed through a nearly 12-mile loop before reaching the Buc-ee's parking lot. Officials say additional law enforcement will be stationed throughout the area to help manage traffic and keep things moving as smoothly as possible.

Dig deeper:

Buc-ee's Pit Master Randy Pauly stopped by to greet fans, saying he is ready for an opening that has been years in the making.

"We take this serious," Pauly said. "We want it to be perfect for these folks because it could be their first time. Yeah. And we're here, and the team's ready, and we're excited. You know, we're a few hours away from opening some doors. You can't get any better than that."

What's next:

The parking lot will open at midnight, and the doors open at 6 a.m. on June 22. Gov. Hobbs is expected to be at the location for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

What you can do:

For more details on the Buc-ee's grand opening in Goodyear, click here.

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Map of the Buc-ee's location.