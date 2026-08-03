Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat wave continues with rising humidity and storm chances

The Brief Extreme heat will persist across Arizona alongside rising humidity and increasing chances for severe weather. Dust advisories are in effect for multiple southern and eastern counties, with Phoenix facing gusty winds and blowing dust between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Temperatures in Phoenix are expected to drop slightly below 110 degrees by Wednesday as daily storm chances range from 10% to 30%.



Extreme heat continues for the next couple of days, coupled with increasing humidity and storm chances.

What to Expect Today:

An extreme heat warning continues over much of the state, including most of Southern, Central, and Western Arizona. The warning will expire Monday evening in southern Arizona, Tuesday evening in Central and Southwestern Arizona, and Wednesday evening in Northwestern Arizona. The heat advisory over Northeastern Arizona will expire Monday evening.

While the heat lingers, the moisture levels over Arizona will increase gradually between Monday and Wednesday. With higher humidity, it will feel more uncomfortable outside each day. Plus, this will increase the potential for storms.

Monday afternoon and into the night, thunderstorms are expected to pass over southeastern Arizona, with some being strong to severe. These storms will pack strong to damaging winds and may kick up blowing dust. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued blowing dust advisories for portions of Pinal County, Pima County, as well as Graham, Greenlee, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties through the evening. In Phoenix, gusty winds and blowing dust are possible between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. A few scattered showers and storms will also be possible in Phoenix by Monday evening.

The Rest of the Week:

Over the next several days, the humidity levels will rise across the state and storm chances will increase, too. The best chance for storms remains over Southern and Eastern Arizona on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, more widespread storm chances are forecast. Again, any storms have the potential to pack strong winds, blowing dust, and heavy downpours as well as frequent lightning.

Temperatures will slip below 110 degrees in Phoenix by Wednesday, but just barely. The forecast high sits between 107 and 110 degrees from Wednesday through Friday. Storm chances will also sit between 10% and 30% each day of the week, with Wednesday looking the most promising in Phoenix for rain.

The weekend will remain near 110 degrees and additional storm chances are in the forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.